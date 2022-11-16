Kentucky falls to Michigan State 86-77 in double overtime

INDIANAPOLIS (WYMT) - In Kentucky’s first major test of the season, it became clear that Oscar Tshiebwe’s return was needed.

Despite a double-double, the reigning National Player of the Year couldn’t quite get Kentucky over the hump, falling to Michigan State, 86-77 in double overtime.

Tshiebwe scored 22 points and added 18 rebounds and fouled out with 32 seconds left in overtime.

The win marks the first for Michigan State (2-1) over UK (2-1) in the Champions Classic since 2013. There were 44 fouls called throughout the game.

The Wildcats will return to action on Thursday against South Carolina State at Rupp Arena. Tip is set for 7 p.m. and the game will air on the SEC Network.

