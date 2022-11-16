Health officials say now is the time to get flu vaccine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With the holidays approaching, health officials said now is the time to get vaccinated for the flu if not already.

Norton Healthcare said they’ve seen a rapid escalation of flu cases in the past few weeks. State and national flu case numbers are also showing an increase for both adults and children.

Officials are saying the sooner a person can get vaccinated, the better.

”It takes about two weeks for your body develop immunity after getting the vaccine,” Dr. Mary Rademaker, Norton Immediate Care Center Medical Director said. “So, the sooner that people can get it, the better. So that they can build antibodies and be protected.”

To help with vaccination efforts, Norton Healthcare is hosting two vaccination events the weekend before Thanksgiving.

The first on Nov. 19 is a COVID-19 booster and flu vaccine clinic at Norton Healthcare Medical Clinic at 1001 Breckinridge Lane.

From 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., people ages 5 and older will be able to receive a COVID-19 bivalent booster and people 3 and older can receive a flu vaccine.

An appointment is required for the COVID booster shot. Guests are asked to bring photo ID, a COVID vaccination card if applicable and an insurance card if they have insurance.

On Nov. 20, Norton Healthcare will host a walk-in flu vaccine clinic at Norton Community Medical Associates at 1720 West Broadway from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

People will have the ability to walk up and receive a flu shot, which will be available for ages 6 months and over.

Insurance is not required for a flu shot, but guests should bring an insurance card if they do have insurance.

Norton Healthcare said flu shots are also available at multiple locations including Norton Prompt Care at Walgreens, Norton Express Services and Norton Primary Care providers.

