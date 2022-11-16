Hazard Independent Schools to begin their Angel Tree program

Angel Tree program
Angel Tree program(None)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The holidays are a time of giving, but they are also a time for giving back.

Schools like Roy G. Eversole Elementary and Hazard Middle School will be setting up trees for the Angel Tree program in the upcoming week.

Those with the district said they served 167 students just at those two schools, so family resource and youth service center workers said they predict the need will be there again this year.

”Many kids, and we don’t even realize it right in our back door, may not even have a Christmas,” said Tammy Feltner, Family Resource & Youth Service Center Director for Roy G. Eversole Elementary and Hazard Middle School. “The families are not able to afford Christmas and especially this year since we’ve had so much devastation and stuff.”

The Angel Tree program aims to give children one outfit and a toy on their wish list.

If you are looking to sponsor a child this Christmas, you can contact a family resource & youth services director in your area.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers identify man killed in Southern Ky. crash
The crash happened on Route 40, near Mine Fork Road, east of Salyersville.
Several students in Magoffin Co. bus crash treated, released from hospital
Photo Courtesy: WYMT's Olivia Calfee
18 students, driver on board Magoffin Co. school bus during crash, officials say
Gov. Andy Beshear announces executive orders relating to medical cannabis
Perry County Schools
Eastern Ky. school superintendent announces retirement

Latest News

food pantry
Food Pantries Need Donations - 4:30 p.m.
VOA
Volunteers of America Mid-States hosts wellness fair for Clay Countians
Jewelry Store Theft Suspects
Middlesboro Police looking for alleged jewelry thieves
Hazard Coffee Co.
Bluegrass Care Navigators partner with Hazard Coffee Co. to give out free coffee