Hazard Independent Schools to begin their Angel Tree program

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The holidays are a time of giving, but they are also a time for giving back.

Schools like Roy G. Eversole Elementary and Hazard Middle School will be setting up trees for the Angel Tree program in the upcoming week.

Those with the district said they served 167 students just at those two schools, so family resource and youth service center workers said they predict the need will be there again this year.

”Many kids, and we don’t even realize it right in our back door, may not even have a Christmas,” said Tammy Feltner, Family Resource & Youth Service Center Director for Roy G. Eversole Elementary and Hazard Middle School. “The families are not able to afford Christmas and especially this year since we’ve had so much devastation and stuff.”

The Angel Tree program aims to give children one outfit and a toy on their wish list.

If you are looking to sponsor a child this Christmas, you can contact a family resource & youth services director in your area.

