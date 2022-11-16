Former UK player Isaac Humphries comes out as gay

Humphries played for UK during the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons
Former UK basketball player Isaac Humphries comes out as gay.
Former UK basketball player Isaac Humphries comes out as gay.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(WKYT/WYMT) - Former Kentucky basketball player Isaac Humphries shared an emotional video on social media telling his teammates he is gay.

The video, shared by Humphries, shows him sharing the conversation with his Melbourne United teammates.

Humphries called it “one of the hardest conversations I’ve ever had in my life.” He says years ago he was in a dark place and attempted to take his life.

In his decision to come out, Humphries said he wanted people to know “you can be whatever you want, no matter who you are or what you do.”

Humphries played for UK during the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons.

According to Melbourne United, the announcement makes Humphries the only openly gay male professional basketball player currently playing in a top tier league anywhere in the world.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

