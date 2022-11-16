Former police officer accused of sexual assault, abuse of juvenile

Former police officer accused of sexual assault, abuse of juvenile
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A former Huntington police officer is named in a four-count indictment that alleges sexual assault and abuse of a juvenile.

WSAZ learned Christopher Adam Boyer, 34, who’s from Wayne County, was indicted by a Wayne County grand jury this week on charges stemming from a West Virginia State Police investigation.

Former police officer accused of sexual assault, abuse of juvenile
Former police officer accused of sexual assault, abuse of juvenile(WSAZ archives)

The alleged incident happened around Feb. 13, according to the indictment from Wayne County Circuit Court. Police say Boyer resigned the same day as the alleged incident.

Officers say Boyer did not say why he was resigning, but they later found out that a criminal investigation was underway for an alleged criminal incident that happened outside their jurisdiction.

Among the charges Boyer faces are sexual assault and abuse involving a juvenile.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Perry County Schools
Eastern Ky. school superintendent announces retirement
Former UK basketball player Isaac Humphries comes out as gay.
Former UK player Isaac Humphries comes out as gay
Harlan County Plane Crash
NTSB releases early findings in deadly Harlan Co. plane crash
Magoffin County High School
Threat reported at Magoffin County High School
Generic police lights
Breathitt County man charged with child sex offenses

Latest News

Pike County Broadband - 11:00 p.m.
Pike County Broadband - 11:00 p.m.
Estill County Superintendent - 11:00 p.m.
Estill County Superintendent - 11:00 p.m.
food pantry
Food Pantries Need Donations - 4:30 p.m.
Angel Tree - 11:00 p.m.
Angel Tree - 11:00 p.m.
Former police officer accused of sexual assault, abuse of juvenile
Former police officer accused of sexual assault, abuse of juvenile