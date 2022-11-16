WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A former Huntington police officer is named in a four-count indictment that alleges sexual assault and abuse of a juvenile.

WSAZ learned Christopher Adam Boyer, 34, who’s from Wayne County, was indicted by a Wayne County grand jury this week on charges stemming from a West Virginia State Police investigation.

Former police officer accused of sexual assault, abuse of juvenile (WSAZ archives)

The alleged incident happened around Feb. 13, according to the indictment from Wayne County Circuit Court. Police say Boyer resigned the same day as the alleged incident.

Officers say Boyer did not say why he was resigning, but they later found out that a criminal investigation was underway for an alleged criminal incident that happened outside their jurisdiction.

Among the charges Boyer faces are sexual assault and abuse involving a juvenile.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.