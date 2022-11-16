First Lady Cathy Justice unveils official 2022 Christmas Ornament

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This Christmas make space for West Virginia’s first pooch on your tree.

West Virginia First Lady Cathy Justice unveiled her official 2022 limited edition Christmas Ornament Wednesday of the Justice’s beloved companion – Babydog.

This year’s ornament was designed by Charleston-stained glass artist, Amanda Buckner.

“Babydog has been a true pleasure as a beloved pet for the Governor and me,” said First Lady Justice. “She was a gift to the Governor on Christmas Eve a few years ago and immediately became his loyal companion. She brings such happiness to our lives, and we’re thrilled to share some of that joy with our fellow West Virginians. Amanda Buckner has created a wonderful Christmas ornament, capturing the true cheerful spirit of Babydog. I hope everyone who takes one of these ornaments home will enjoy it for many years to come.”

This isn’t the first ornament artist Buckner has designed for the First Lady. She was chosen as the artist for the 2017 ornament; however, Buckner says this year’s design was somewhat challenging.

“As the joke was the wrinkle in my design work, it is, you know, a very detailed face. and so, the more lines in the face itself, the more pieces. and of course, for my timeline, i had to simplify that over and over and over again until it became what you see today” Amanda Buckner.

The ornament was created using a white opalescent glass base, crushed glass in four colors along with hand cut glass eyes, nose, and a red tongue. The ornament is finished with a red velvet ribbon for hanging and a wooden bone-shaped tag, made by West Virginia artisan Sam Laxton, with a special Christmas greeting from Babydog.

Only 500 babydog ornaments are being made. One hundred and twenty ornaments will be available for purchase on Wednesday, November 16th at the Tamarack Marketplace at The Culture Center in Charleston. Later in the holiday season, the additional 380 ornaments will be released with 250 being delivered on December 14th and a final 130 delivered on December 21st.

