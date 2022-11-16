First Lady Britainy Beshear, Miss Kentucky visit Whitley County school

Photo Courtesy: Whitley County School District Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Whitley County School District Facebook(Whitley County School District Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Whitley County school had some special visitors during a recent event.

In a post on the school district’s Facebook page, officials announced Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear and Miss Kentucky Hannah Edelen visited Reading Night at Whitley North.

The pair, who are both longtime advocates of learning and reading, stopped by to visit with students and read some books.

Teacher Megan Newman organized the event that ended with a “Little Library” being placed at the entrance to the school to allow students easy access to take books home with them.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers identify man killed in Southern Ky. crash
The crash happened on Route 40, near Mine Fork Road, east of Salyersville.
Several students in Magoffin Co. bus crash treated, released from hospital
Photo Courtesy: WYMT's Olivia Calfee
18 students, driver on board Magoffin Co. school bus during crash, officials say
Gov. Andy Beshear announces executive orders relating to medical cannabis
Doug Stansell, 56, died from a heart attack after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found...
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather
Cold forecast ahead for the next several days, flurries possible today
Harlan County Plane Crash
NTSB releases early findings in deadly Harlan Co. plane crash
At least one person killed in Rowan County crash
Perry County Schools
Eastern Ky. school superintendent announces retirement