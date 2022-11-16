First Lady Britainy Beshear, Miss Kentucky visit Whitley County school

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Whitley County school had some special visitors during a recent event.

In a post on the school district’s Facebook page, officials announced Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear and Miss Kentucky Hannah Edelen visited Reading Night at Whitley North.

The pair, who are both longtime advocates of learning and reading, stopped by to visit with students and read some books.

Teacher Megan Newman organized the event that ended with a “Little Library” being placed at the entrance to the school to allow students easy access to take books home with them.

