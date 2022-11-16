Eastern Ky. school superintendent announces retirement

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Schools will be looking for a new superintendent.

In a statement on Facebook, Perry County Schools Superintendent Jonathan Jett announced during Tuesday night’s school board meeting, he came to an agreement with the board that allows him to retire on December 31 instead of the end of his current contract.

It was a 3-2 vote to end Mr. Jett’s contract.

During the meeting, no reason was given for ending Jett’s contract other than the board wanted to move in a different direction.

