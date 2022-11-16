Eastern Ky. school superintendent announces retirement

Perry County Schools
Perry County Schools(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Evan Hatter and Dakota Makres
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:14 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Schools will be looking for a new superintendent.

In a statement on Facebook, Perry County Schools Superintendent Jonathan Jett announced during Tuesday night’s school board meeting, he came to an agreement with the board that allows him to retire on December 31 instead of the end of his current contract.

It was a 3-2 vote to end Mr. Jett’s contract.

During the meeting, no reason was given for ending Jett’s contract other than the board wanted to move in a different direction.

You can watch Tuesday night’s board meeting here.

Jonathan Jett's Facebook post
Jonathan Jett's Facebook post(Jonathan Jett Facebook Page)

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers identify man killed in Southern Ky. crash
The crash happened on Route 40, near Mine Fork Road, east of Salyersville.
Several students in Magoffin Co. bus crash treated, released from hospital
Photo Courtesy: WYMT's Olivia Calfee
18 students, driver on board Magoffin Co. school bus during crash, officials say
Gov. Andy Beshear announces executive orders relating to medical cannabis
Doug Stansell, 56, died from a heart attack after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found...
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car

Latest News

Former UK basketball player Isaac Humphries comes out as gay.
Former UK player Isaac Humphries comes out as gay
WYMT First Alert Weather
Cold forecast ahead for the next several days, flurries possible today
Harlan County Plane Crash
NTSB releases early findings in deadly Harlan Co. plane crash
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Sheriff's Department Facebook
Woman faces additional charges after being found with drugs outside jail