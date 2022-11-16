DQ Roundball Previews: Somerset Lady Jumpers

By John Lowe
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:50 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lady Jumpers are set to make another stride in 2023.

Under first-year head coach Cassandra McWhorter, Somerset made it to the 12th Region semifinals last season. She says there’s a clear set of goals this season.

”This season, same kind of goals,” said McWhorter. “We want to get back to that district championship and definitely want to win that championship. We want to compete for a 12th Region Championship. But I think one of the main goals too that this team has is they’ve never won a Class A championship and that’s a unique situation here at Somerset.”

The Lady Jumpers open up the season on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at home against Russell County.

