DQ Roundball Previews: Somerset Briar Jumpers

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By John Lowe
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - The Briar Jumpers are ready to take the next step in 2023.

Unable to build any serious momentum in 2022, this Somerset team knows it will take accountability to reach the next level.

”I think this team’s chemistry is a whole lot better,” said Somerset guard Ben Godby. “We’re a lot more connected. Everything’s flowing better this year we’re just all on the same page. We all know the goal.”

The Briar Jumpers open up the season on Monday, Nov. 28 at home against Russell County.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: WYMT's Olivia Calfee
18 students, driver on board Magoffin Co. school bus during crash, officials say
The Bell County Coroner’s office told WYMT that Mark Smolick, 10, was killed in a house fire...
Coroner’s office releases name of child killed in Eastern Ky. house fire
Troopers identify man killed in Southern Ky. crash
Photo Courtesy: University of Virginia Police Department Facebook
UVA President: 3 killed were members of the football team, suspect in custody
The crash happened on Route 40, near Mine Fork Road, east of Salyersville.
Several students in Magoffin Co. bus crash treated, released from hospital

Latest News

The Lady Jumpers look to make strides in 2023.
DQ Roundball Previews: Somerset Lady Jumpers
Duke's Jeremy Roach, right, drives past Kentucky's Sahvir Wheeler during the first half of an...
Kentucky set to face Kansas in 2023 Champions Classic in Chicago
Oscar Tshiebwe during UK's win over Florida on Feb. 12, 2022.
Report: Oscar Tshiebwe to play against Michigan State
DQ Roundball Preview: Southwestern Warriors