DQ Roundball Previews: Somerset Briar Jumpers

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - The Briar Jumpers are ready to take the next step in 2023.

Unable to build any serious momentum in 2022, this Somerset team knows it will take accountability to reach the next level.

”I think this team’s chemistry is a whole lot better,” said Somerset guard Ben Godby. “We’re a lot more connected. Everything’s flowing better this year we’re just all on the same page. We all know the goal.”

The Briar Jumpers open up the season on Monday, Nov. 28 at home against Russell County.

