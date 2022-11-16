DQ Roundball Previews: Betsy Layne Lady Bobcats

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - With a new head coach, Betsy Layne looks to grow in 2023.

Kory Thacker takes over the top spot with the Lady Bobcats, inheriting a team that went 8-21 last season.

”Last season, I feel like we fell short a little bit. But this year I feel like we’re going to surprise a lot of people and compete in a lot of games,” said junior forward Haleigh Damron.

Betsy Layne opens up the season on Monday, Nov. 28 at Martin County.

