DQ Roundball Previews: Betsy Layne Lady Bobcats

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By John Lowe
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - With a new head coach, Betsy Layne looks to grow in 2023.

Kory Thacker takes over the top spot with the Lady Bobcats, inheriting a team that went 8-21 last season.

”Last season, I feel like we fell short a little bit. But this year I feel like we’re going to surprise a lot of people and compete in a lot of games,” said junior forward Haleigh Damron.

Betsy Layne opens up the season on Monday, Nov. 28 at Martin County.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers identify man killed in Southern Ky. crash
The crash happened on Route 40, near Mine Fork Road, east of Salyersville.
Several students in Magoffin Co. bus crash treated, released from hospital
Photo Courtesy: WYMT's Olivia Calfee
18 students, driver on board Magoffin Co. school bus during crash, officials say
Gov. Andy Beshear announces executive orders relating to medical cannabis
Doug Stansell, 56, died from a heart attack after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found...
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car

Latest News

KCU vs. Union
Union basketball splits with KCU
Morehead State guard Branden Maughmer, right, and Indiana guard Xavier Johnson dive for the...
Morehead State falls at WVU
Kentucky falls to Vanderbilt for the first time since 2015
UK falls out of College Football Playoff rankings
Kentucky before their game against Michigan State on Nov. 15, 2022.
Kentucky falls to Michigan State 86-77 in double overtime