DQ Roundball Previews: Betsy Layne Lady Bobcats
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - With a new head coach, Betsy Layne looks to grow in 2023.
Kory Thacker takes over the top spot with the Lady Bobcats, inheriting a team that went 8-21 last season.
”Last season, I feel like we fell short a little bit. But this year I feel like we’re going to surprise a lot of people and compete in a lot of games,” said junior forward Haleigh Damron.
Betsy Layne opens up the season on Monday, Nov. 28 at Martin County.
