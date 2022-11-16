Corbin High School closed Wednesday due to electrical fire
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a fire at Corbin High School.
Firefighters said they were called to the high school because of smoke in a mechanical room below the cafeteria.
Officials said they found a small electrical fire in a water heater unit.
Only the high school was closed on Wednesday.
No injuries were reported.
