Corbin High School closed Wednesday due to electrical fire

By Dakota Makres
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a fire at Corbin High School.

Firefighters said they were called to the high school because of smoke in a mechanical room below the cafeteria.

Officials said they found a small electrical fire in a water heater unit.

Only the high school was closed on Wednesday.

No injuries were reported.

