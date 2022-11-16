Coors Light unveils color-changing nail polish letting you know your beer is cold

Coors Light has invented a new way for beer drinkers to temperature check their glass of beer.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022
(CNN) - If you appreciate a beer as cold as the Rockies, then you might like a new nail polish from Coors Light.

Coors is offering a silver-colored polish called Chill Polish that can be applied to your nails as a new way to check the temperature of your brew.

When you tap your nails against your beer glass, they should turn blue if your beer is cold enough.

If nail polish isn’t your thing, Coors Light already has color-changing beer cans that switch from white to blue to signal when a beer reaches optimal drinking temperature. Which, by the way, Coors Light says is 42 degrees Fahrenheit.

Chill Polish costs about $7.

