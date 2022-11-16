Cold forecast ahead for the next several days, flurries possible today

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Keep those jackets handy all the way through the weekend. It’s going to be a chilly forecast for the next several days.

Today and Tonight

Most of the moisture is gone, but the clouds remain today. It will be cold all day long with temperatures starting in the 30s and never leaving them. Some flurries or brief snow showers are possible during the colder moments. No accumulation is expected.

Cloudy skies will continue for most of the night before some partial clearing starts late. Temps will drop into the upper 20s.

Extended Forecast

After a few morning clouds on Thursday, the sun returns! It will not bring much in the way of warmth though, as temperatures are not expected to get out of the upper 30s all day. Clear skies will take us back into the low to mid-20s overnight.

Friday and the weekend look fantastic. Look is the keyword there. Temperatures stay chilly and could actually drop into the mid to upper 30s by Sunday. It’s trending cooler on the latest model runs. We’ll see how it plays out. We will stay dry though!

We will finally see a little bit of a warming trend for Thanksgiving week, with sunny skies taking us into the 40s on Monday and back into the mid to upper 50s by Wednesday.

