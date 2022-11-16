Breathitt County man charged with child sex offenses

By Evan Hatter
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
VANCLEVE, Ky. (WYMT) - A Breathitt County man was arrested Tuesday and charged with multiple child sexual exploitation offenses.

The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch opened an investigation into 45-year-old Gary D. Gross of Vancleve after KSP officials discovered him posting sexually explicit images online.

The investigation resulted in a search of Gross’s home in Vancleve Tuesday, with KSP troopers taking equipment used to commit the crime was taken to KSP’s forensic lab for examination.

Gross is charged with 20 counts of possessing matter portraying a minor under 12 years of age in a sexual performance, a charge which is punishable by 5-10 years in prison. He was taken to Three Forks Regional Jail.

