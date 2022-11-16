Bluegrass Care Navigators partner with Hazard Coffee Co. to give out free coffee

By Alyssa Williams
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard coffee lovers were able to get their caffeine fix for free on Wednesday.

In honor of National Hospice and Palliative Care Month, Bluegrass Care Navigators partnered with Hazard Coffee Co. to give out free coffee.

Those with Bluegrass Care Navigators said this event was an opportunity to start a dialogue surrounding the work that the organization does.

“Hazard Coffee Company is a local organization and we’re local too. Our regional office is right here in Hazard, and we want to support other local organizations,” said Tiffany Hollon, executive director of Bluegrass Care Navigators’ Hazard office. “[Its] just a really easy way to have a conversation and hopefully get some questions answered or get any misconceptions dispelled.”

Although the free coffee event is over, you can still support Bluegrass Care Navigators by visiting their website or calling them to see how you can get involved.

