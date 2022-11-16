2022 Kentucky ‘Kids Count’ County Data Book measures child’s well-being

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky looked at data trends and Kentucky kids’ ideas for a brighter future in the commonwealth.

According to the release, the 2022 Kentucky “Kids Count” County Data Book features the latest date on 16 measures of child well-being.

The data book looks at whether or not outcomes for children across the commonwealth have improved, worsened or stayed the same over a five year period.

The book identifies ongoing challenges and areas of needed improvement. The data does not reflect the continued impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on families.

One thing many students brought up was school safety and mental health.

”First and foremost, elevating student voice, because so often it’s not part of the solution and it should be,” Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman said. “Providing comprehensive suicide prevention, allowing excused mental health absences and increasing and improving mental health professional development for our educators.”

To learn more about the 2022 Kentucky “Kids Count” County Data Book, click or tap here.

