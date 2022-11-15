Wintry mix possible early, cold rain likely most of today

WYMT First Alert Weather
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 1:40 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The first half of your Tuesday could feature a little bit of everything. Be careful as you hit the roads this morning and most of the day.

Today and Tonight

The clouds stayed away a little longer than expected, which allowed our temperatures to drop a little more than expected. That means instead of being out of the transition zone by morning, we are going to be right in the middle of it. Rain, snow, or wintry mix are all on the table early, so be extra careful on your morning drive. The good news is temperatures should climb into the upper 30s by mid-morning and into the 40s later today, which should transition us over to a cold rain. Those chances will become more scattered the later into the day we get.

Tonight, we will stay cloudy, but I can’t rule out the chance for a sprinkle or two early. Lows will drop back into the mid-30s overnight.

Extended Forecast

The cloudy skies and cold conditions will linger through your Wednesday and I can’t rule out a few flurries both during the day and overnight. Highs will struggle to get into the upper 30s and lows will drop into the mid to upper 20s.

Clouds will be around for the first part of Thursday before the sunshine returns by the afternoon. Highs will still struggle to climb into the upper 30s even with the sun. Lows Thursday night drop right back into the mid-20s.

Sunshine returns on Friday and sticks around through the weekend, but you guessed it, it will still be cold. Highs on Friday and Saturday will top out near 40 and get to around 40 on Sunday. Lows all three nights will be in the low to mid-20s.

The good news is that it looks like we will warm up slightly as we head into Thanksgiving week. Yes, we are that close.

