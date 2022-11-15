Whitley County man charged with murder in Old Louisville multi-vehicle crash

Alvaro Manriquez, 23, has been charged with murder, assault, receiving stolen property $10,000...
Alvaro Manriquez, 23, has been charged with murder, assault, receiving stolen property $10,000 or more and no operators license on Monday.(LMDC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man from Whitley County, Ky. has been charged in connection to a multi-vehicle crash in Old Louisville that killed one person and injured two others on Thursday night.

Alvaro Manriquez, 23, has been charged with murder, assault, receiving stolen property $10,000 or more and no operators license on Monday.

According to an arrest report, Manriquez was driving a Ford F-150 that had been registered as stolen.

Police said Manriquez was speeding east on Hill Street well over the 35 miles per hour speed limit.

When Manriquez got to the intersection of Hill Street and Second Street, police said he ran a red light and hit five separate vehicles.

The first vehicle that was struck had the green light and was heading north on Second Street. The initial impact caused the death of the passenger in the vehicle and seriously injured the driver.

The report states Manriquez admitted to detectives that he had “ingested some ice.” Officials said the same information was told to paramedics and EMS workers as he was being taken to University Hospital.

Manriquez also admitted to police to driving the Ford F-150 involved in the crash.

Police said the damage to all the vehicles totals over $1000.

The report states occupants of other vehicles involved were not seriously injured.

Manriquez is booked in Metro Corrections and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 15.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: WYMT's Olivia Calfee
18 students, driver on board Magoffin Co. school bus during crash, officials say
The Bell County Coroner’s office told WYMT that Mark Smolick, 10, was killed in a house fire...
Coroner’s office releases name of child killed in Eastern Ky. house fire
Photo Courtesy: University of Virginia Police Department Facebook
UVA President: 3 killed were members of the football team, suspect in custody
At least one dead in Southern Ky. crash, troopers say
Somerset head football coach Robbie Lucas dies

Latest News

Latest on Magoffin County Bus Crash - 4:00 p.m.
Latest on Magoffin County Bus Crash - 4:00 p.m.
Latest on Salyersville Bus Crash - 11:00 p.m.
Latest on Salyersville Bus Crash - 11:00 p.m.
Experts seeing increase in RSV cases in adults - 11:00 p.m.
Experts seeing increase in RSV cases in adults - 11:00 p.m.
Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition - November 13, 2022
Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition - November 13, 2022
Community mourns death of Somerset Football Coach - November 14, 2022
Community mourns death of Somerset Football Coach - November 14, 2022