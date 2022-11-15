Vintage military plane involved in deadly TX crash made previous stop in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO News has confirmed the World War II-era bomber involved in a deadly crash in Texas over the weekend made a stop here in Bowling Green just months ago.

Bowling Green Airport Manager Susan Harmon confirmed that information to us this afternoon.

The Texas Raiders brought history to the Bowling Green Airport back in June and community members were able to tour the vintage B-17 aircraft that crashed over the weekend in Texas.

Earlier today, officials identified the six men killed in the deadly collision between two vintage military aircraft at that Dallas air show.

Kevin “K-5″ Michels was one of the six victims that died in the collision. WBKO News spoke with Michels back in June when this plane was in Bowling Green.

Officials have not publicly identified which of the victims was piloting each of the aircrafts.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the collision including why both aircraft were flying at the same altitude and in the same air space.

A preliminary report is expected in four to six weeks, while a final report will take up to 18 months to complete.

