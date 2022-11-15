Two EKY school districts to take part in statewide college success program

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - 13 Kentucky school districts, including two right here in the mountains, will be part of a first-time cohort of schools participating in a statewide college success program.

On Tuesday, the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE), the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) and OneGoal announced the multi-year project designed to make sure students are ready for college following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic resulted in two years of undergraduate enrollment declines across the state. CPE recently released new data showing that total preliminary undergraduate enrollment at the state’s public colleges and universities held steady from fall 2021 to fall 2022.

The school districts will receive this new support from OneGoal at no cost for two years through federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds from KDE.

In our area, Harlan Independent and Jenkins Independent are the districts representing the mountains. They will join Allen County, Barren County, Christian County, Clark County, Cumberland County, Danville Independent, Lincoln County, Ludlow Independent, Monroe County, Warren County and Washington County.

“We are excited about this new partnership with CPE and OneGoal,” said Kentucky Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass. “We have been looking at ways to spend our ESSER funding that will have a real impact on the future success of our public school students. Giving these districts that one-on-one support so their students are more prepared for what comes after high school will have a lasting impact on our students’ futures.”

Participating districts will complete a two-year program with OneGoal’s Postsecondary Leadership Series. OneGoal experts work with each partner district to tailor the program to their needs to achieve system-level enhancements that lead to better student outcomes.

