Top 5 Plays - November 14, 2022

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The state quarterfinals are here for high school football teams across the state.

No. 5 - Paintsville’s AJ James to Austin Allen for six

No. 4 - Hazard’s Max Johnson bob-and-weave for the touchdown

No. 3 - Martin County’s Brock Messer 89-yard house call

No. 2 - Corbin’s Cameron Combs 57-yard touchdown, his third of the night

No. 1 - Johnson Central’s Logan Music pick-six

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.