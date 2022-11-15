Steve talks with WYMT Washington Bureau’s Josh Rultenberg ahead of “big announcement” from former president

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Evan Hatter
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WYMT) - Former President Donald Trump is teasing a big announcement from his Florida home Tuesday night.

Many expect him to launch his 2024 presidential campaign. That is despite taking heat for disappointing results for Republicans in last week’s midterm elections, where most Trump-backed candidates lost to Democratic challengers.

Steve Hensley talks with Josh Rultenberg from the WYMT Washington Bureau to preview the announcement and talk about what we could expect to see in the days ahead. You can watch the entire conversation above.

