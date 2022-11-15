Showers ending, cold weather remains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It has been a showery start to our Tuesday around the mountains, but some nicer weather tries to work in as we head through later on tonight.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Our system will continue to push showers out of the region as we head later on into tonight. However, with the moisture left in the atmosphere, we are talking about clouds remaining in the region as we head through the overnight hours. That’s going to keep lows down into the lower to middle 30s tonight...but we do look to stay above freezing.

It’ll be a mostly cloudy day as we head through Wednesday as we watch our system finally push out of the region. Before then, though, we’ll watch the possibility for a flurry or two heading into the afternoon. Highs stay chilly, only into the lower to middle 40s. We’re back near freezing for lows overnight as we continue to clear out.

Late Week and Beyond

Latest trends are to bring high pressure back into the forecast as we head late into the week on Thursday and Friday. Plenty of sunshine on the way as highs stay cool, in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

This high pressure stays in the region as we head into the weekend and early part of next week. This keeps plenty of sunshine in the forecast along with cooler than normal temperatures. Highs look to stay in the lower to middle 40s during the weekend before recovering back into the middle to upper 40s for the beginning of next week.

