Several students in Magoffin Co. bus crash treated, released from hospital

The crash happened on Route 40, near Mine Fork Road, east of Salyersville.
The crash happened on Route 40, near Mine Fork Road, east of Salyersville.(WKYT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have an update to pass along to you about the bus crash Monday in Magoffin County.

Magoffin County Schools posted on Facebook that 11 of the 18 students on board the bus have been treated and released from the hospital.

Officials say the remaining students and bus driver are still in the hospital with varying injuries.

“We are doing our best to support and communicate with each of these families during this time,” the post said.

Kentucky State Police is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: WYMT's Olivia Calfee
18 students, driver on board Magoffin Co. school bus during crash, officials say
The Bell County Coroner’s office told WYMT that Mark Smolick, 10, was killed in a house fire...
Coroner’s office releases name of child killed in Eastern Ky. house fire
Photo Courtesy: University of Virginia Police Department Facebook
UVA President: 3 killed were members of the football team, suspect in custody
Troopers identify man killed in Southern Ky. crash
Somerset head football coach Robbie Lucas dies

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: City of Norton Police Department Facebook
Norton Police asking for help to find missing man
Photo Courtesy: Leslie County Detention Center
Man facing charges after high speed chase in Leslie County
Two EKY school districts to take part in statewide college success program
Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Department Facebook
Floyd County man arrested during drug bust close to elementary school