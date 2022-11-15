Report: Oscar Tshiebwe to play against Michigan State

Oscar Tshiebwe during UK's win over Florida on Feb. 12, 2022.
Oscar Tshiebwe during UK's win over Florida on Feb. 12, 2022.(SEC Media Portal)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Nov. 15, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Analyst Jeff Goodman reports that Oscar Tshiebwe will suit up for Kentucky in the Champions Classic game against Michigan State.

The 2021-22 National Player of the Year missed the first two games of the season with a knee injury.

No. 4 Kentucky will play Michigan State at 7 p.m. in the November 15 Champions Classic.

