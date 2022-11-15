Report: Oscar Tshiebwe to play against Michigan State
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Analyst Jeff Goodman reports that Oscar Tshiebwe will suit up for Kentucky in the Champions Classic game against Michigan State.
The 2021-22 National Player of the Year missed the first two games of the season with a knee injury.
No. 4 Kentucky will play Michigan State at 7 p.m. in the November 15 Champions Classic.
