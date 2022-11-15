Report: Oscar Tshiebwe to play against Michigan State

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Analyst Jeff Goodman reports that Oscar Tshiebwe will suit up for Kentucky in the Champions Classic game against Michigan State.

Barring a last-minute change, Kentucky big man and last year’s National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe expected to make his season debut tonight against Michigan State at the Champions Classic, source told @Stadium. Decision hasn’t been made yet whether he will start or not. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) November 15, 2022

The 2021-22 National Player of the Year missed the first two games of the season with a knee injury.

No. 4 Kentucky will play Michigan State at 7 p.m. in the November 15 Champions Classic.

