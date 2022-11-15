Norton Police asking for help to find missing man

NORTON, Va. (WYMT) - One Southwest Virginia police department is asking for your help to find a missing man.

Officials with the City of Norton Police Department say Jason Keith Mullins of Clintwood was last seen Sunday night at Norton Community Hospital.

We’re told he was visiting with a patient there and left all of his belongings before taking off on foot.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white lettering, tan pants and brown shoes. Mullins is 41 years old, approximately 6′ tall, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a tattoo of a skull on his left arm.

Police have entered him into the national database of missing persons.

If you have any information on where he might be, you are asked to call the Norton Police Department at 276-679-1212.

