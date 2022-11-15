Mother hit, killed while crossing road after putting child on school bus

A South Carolina mother was hit and killed by a vehicle after she put her child on a school...
A South Carolina mother was hit and killed by a vehicle after she put her child on a school bus, according to authorities.(kali9 via Canva)
By Nevin Smith and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Authorities in South Carolina are investigating a deadly crash where a mother died Tuesday morning.

WIS reports 41-year-old Donna Gearhart was struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 34 in Kershaw County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the woman was crossing the road after putting her child on a school bus.

Authorities said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The SCHP didn’t immediately release any further information regarding the collision.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: WYMT's Olivia Calfee
18 students, driver on board Magoffin Co. school bus during crash, officials say
The Bell County Coroner’s office told WYMT that Mark Smolick, 10, was killed in a house fire...
Coroner’s office releases name of child killed in Eastern Ky. house fire
Troopers identify man killed in Southern Ky. crash
Photo Courtesy: University of Virginia Police Department Facebook
UVA President: 3 killed were members of the football team, suspect in custody
Somerset head football coach Robbie Lucas dies

Latest News

Steve talks with Josh Rultenberg - November 15, 2022
Steve talks with Josh Rultenberg - November 15, 2022
KY Supreme Court hears abortion arguments - 6:00 p.m.
KY Supreme Court hears abortion arguments - 6:00 p.m.
Gov. Beshear Medical Cannabis - November 15, 2022
Gov. Beshear Medical Cannabis - November 15, 2022
Darrin Lawson Latest - November 15, 2022
Darrin Lawson Latest - November 15, 2022
KY Supreme Court hears abortion arguments - 4:00 p.m.
KY Supreme Court hears abortion arguments - 4:00 p.m.