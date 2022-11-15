Maximize Black Friday deals by planning ahead

Experts say check purchases against your budget as you shop
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Black Friday sales are a great way to save money on holiday purchases.

But Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, reminded us to go in with a plan: how much to spend and how to finance it.

Dale suggested that you sit down and figure out who you are buying gifts for this year, then make a list and allocate a dollar amount.  She cautioned not to forget to also budget for decorations and other expenses, like holiday meals and parties.

Dale said you need to know how you are going to pay for everything: whether it comes from your checking account or you plan to pay by credit card. If you use a credit card, have a plan to pay it back.

Dale shared a few other tips for Black Friday shopping:

  • Avoid impulse buys
  • Comparison shop
  • Check your purchases against your budget as you shop

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: WYMT's Olivia Calfee
18 students, driver on board Magoffin Co. school bus during crash, officials say
The Bell County Coroner’s office told WYMT that Mark Smolick, 10, was killed in a house fire...
Coroner’s office releases name of child killed in Eastern Ky. house fire
Troopers identify man killed in Southern Ky. crash
Photo Courtesy: University of Virginia Police Department Facebook
UVA President: 3 killed were members of the football team, suspect in custody
Somerset head football coach Robbie Lucas dies

Latest News

Steve talks with Josh Rultenberg - November 15, 2022
Steve talks with Josh Rultenberg - November 15, 2022
KY Supreme Court hears abortion arguments - 4:00 p.m.
KY Supreme Court hears abortion arguments - 4:00 p.m.
Officers investigate a homicide at an apartment complex south of the University of Idaho campus...
Police: Knife used in deadly attack targeting Idaho students
Russia launched missile strikes on Ukrainian energy sites and civilian infrastructure. (CNN,...
Russian missiles cross into Poland during strike on Ukraine, AP source says
Steve talks with Josh Rultenberg - November 15, 2022
Steve talks with WYMT Washington Bureau’s Josh Rultenberg ahead of “big announcement” from former president