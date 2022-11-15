Man facing charges after high speed chase in Leslie County

Photo Courtesy: Leslie County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Leslie County Detention Center(Leslie County Detention Center)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - What should have been a routine traffic stop this weekend in one Eastern Kentucky county quickly turned into a high-speed chase.

On Saturday, Leslie County sheriff’s deputy Shane Wilson was on patrol in the Jacks Creek community when he spotted a motorcycle with no registration plates.

When Wilson turned on his lights to make the stop, the bike took off at a high rate of speed, refusing to stop.

The chase ended on Lower Bowen’s Creek Road when the driver, later identified as Jessie Hoskins, 52, from Asher, lost control and crashed.

When the deputy tried to take Hoskins into custody, he resisted. Wilson was finally able to get the suspect in handcuffs and take him to jail.

Hoskins is charged with fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, no registration plates, no registration receipt, failure to maintain or produce insurance, operating on a suspended driver’s license and not having a motorcycle license. He was also served on several outstanding bench warrants.

He was taken to the Leslie County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: WYMT's Olivia Calfee
18 students, driver on board Magoffin Co. school bus during crash, officials say
The Bell County Coroner’s office told WYMT that Mark Smolick, 10, was killed in a house fire...
Coroner’s office releases name of child killed in Eastern Ky. house fire
Photo Courtesy: University of Virginia Police Department Facebook
UVA President: 3 killed were members of the football team, suspect in custody
Troopers identify man killed in Southern Ky. crash
Somerset head football coach Robbie Lucas dies

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: City of Norton Police Department Facebook
Norton Police asking for help to find missing man
The crash happened on Route 40, near Mine Fork Road, east of Salyersville.
Several students in Magoffin Co. bus crash treated, released from hospital
Two EKY school districts to take part in statewide college success program
Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Department Facebook
Floyd County man arrested during drug bust close to elementary school