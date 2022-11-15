Man facing charges after high speed chase in Leslie County

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - What should have been a routine traffic stop this weekend in one Eastern Kentucky county quickly turned into a high-speed chase.

On Saturday, Leslie County sheriff’s deputy Shane Wilson was on patrol in the Jacks Creek community when he spotted a motorcycle with no registration plates.

When Wilson turned on his lights to make the stop, the bike took off at a high rate of speed, refusing to stop.

The chase ended on Lower Bowen’s Creek Road when the driver, later identified as Jessie Hoskins, 52, from Asher, lost control and crashed.

When the deputy tried to take Hoskins into custody, he resisted. Wilson was finally able to get the suspect in handcuffs and take him to jail.

Hoskins is charged with fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, no registration plates, no registration receipt, failure to maintain or produce insurance, operating on a suspended driver’s license and not having a motorcycle license. He was also served on several outstanding bench warrants.

He was taken to the Leslie County Detention Center.

