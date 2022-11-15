Madison County inmate escapes while on work detail

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Madison County inmate has escaped while on a work detail.

Kentucky State Police say 54-year-old Ricky Slone escaped, around 9:34 a.m., from the animal shelter in Madison County.

Slone is described as being 5′5″ tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans and black work boots.

Slone is currently wanted for Escape 2nd degree.

Kentucky State Police asks anyone with information to call local law enforcement or KSP Post 7 at 859-623-2404.

