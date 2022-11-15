Kentucky set to face Kansas in 2023 Champions Classic in Chicago

Duke's Jeremy Roach, right, drives past Kentucky's Sahvir Wheeler during the first half of an...
Duke's Jeremy Roach, right, drives past Kentucky's Sahvir Wheeler during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(Frank Franklin II | AP)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (ESPN) - ESPN Events’ State Farm Champions Classic season-opening college basketball event featuring Duke, Kansas, Kentucky and Michigan State is set to be played at the United Center in Chicago on Nov. 14, 2023.

The neutral site doubleheader that debuted in 2011 and features four of the most accomplished programs in the history of the sport returns to the Windy City for the fourth time in the event’s history and the first time since 2017. The United Center also hosted the Champions Classic in 2013 and 2015. The 2024 and 2025 venues will be announced at a later date.

The 12th annual State Farm Champions Classic will feature No. 4 Kentucky facing Michigan State at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 15 on ESPN, followed by No. 7 Duke and first-year head coach Jon Scheyer playing No. 6 and reigning NCAA champion Kansas at 9:30 p.m., at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

State Farm has been the title sponsor of the Champions Classic since the inaugural doubleheader in 2011.

Tickets for the 2023 State Farm Champions Classic will go on sale in the fall. Fans can sign up for first access through the event pre-sale here.

Future Champions Classic Matchups

Nov. 14, 2023 (Chicago, Ill.)

Michigan State vs. Duke

Kansas vs. Kentucky

2024

Kansas vs. Michigan State

Kentucky vs. Duke

2025

Michigan State vs. Kentucky

Kansas vs. Duke

* 2024-25 event sites TBD

