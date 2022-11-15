Kentucky Power announce plans to update miles of lines near Prestonsburg

POWERLINES PRESTONSBURG
POWERLINES PRESTONSBURG(Keaton Hall)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Kentucky Power announced plans to update nine miles of power lines between Prestonsburg and Middle Creek.

Kentucky Power officials say some of these lines are nearly 100-years-old.

The new lines will be stronger and more resistant to outages.

Company officials held a town hall on Tuesday to inform the public and get their feedback.

Kentucky Power Spokesperson Cynthia Wiseman says they first need to establish a route.

“It’s a three-year project from start to finish, so we have a lot of time. We’re in this first phase and working on establishing the route where we will be building new transmission structures and lines,” she said.

Wiseman says they will work with landowners in the area to establish the best route.

The project is expected to be completed by late 2025.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: WYMT's Olivia Calfee
18 students, driver on board Magoffin Co. school bus during crash, officials say
The Bell County Coroner’s office told WYMT that Mark Smolick, 10, was killed in a house fire...
Coroner’s office releases name of child killed in Eastern Ky. house fire
Troopers identify man killed in Southern Ky. crash
Photo Courtesy: University of Virginia Police Department Facebook
UVA President: 3 killed were members of the football team, suspect in custody
Somerset head football coach Robbie Lucas dies

Latest News

Steve talks with Josh Rultenberg - November 15, 2022
Steve talks with Josh Rultenberg - November 15, 2022
KY Supreme Court hears abortion arguments - 6:00 p.m.
KY Supreme Court hears abortion arguments - 6:00 p.m.
Gov. Beshear Medical Cannabis - November 15, 2022
Gov. Beshear Medical Cannabis - November 15, 2022
Darrin Lawson Latest - November 15, 2022
Darrin Lawson Latest - November 15, 2022
KY Supreme Court hears abortion arguments - 4:00 p.m.
KY Supreme Court hears abortion arguments - 4:00 p.m.