Kentucky Power announce plans to update miles of lines near Prestonsburg

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Kentucky Power announced plans to update nine miles of power lines between Prestonsburg and Middle Creek.

Kentucky Power officials say some of these lines are nearly 100-years-old.

The new lines will be stronger and more resistant to outages.

Company officials held a town hall on Tuesday to inform the public and get their feedback.

Kentucky Power Spokesperson Cynthia Wiseman says they first need to establish a route.

“It’s a three-year project from start to finish, so we have a lot of time. We’re in this first phase and working on establishing the route where we will be building new transmission structures and lines,” she said.

Wiseman says they will work with landowners in the area to establish the best route.

The project is expected to be completed by late 2025.

