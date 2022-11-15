Healthcare professionals discuss ways to combat seasonal depression

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As winter weather gets closer, so does an increased risk of seasonal affective disorder or seasonal depression.

Mental health professionals said seasonal depression symptoms can look a lot like regular depression, which includes loss of interest in things you usually enjoy and changes in your sleep patterns or loss of appetite.

Mental health experts added that seasonal depression is more common than many may realize.

”I think its important that we talk about it and that we know that its normal, and that we all are probably feeling some degree of some of these symptoms and these mood changes,” said Behavioral Health Specialist with Baptist Health Corbin, Dr. Jonathan Martin. “Don’t sell yourself short and don’t keep it in. If you’re having struggles, voice your opinion.”

Dr. Martin said that seasonal depression has a tendency to impact those who already struggle with depression or anxiety more so than those who do not.

“It can worsen depression or anxiety at baseline, so if that is an issue you’re already having, its more important perhaps to pay attention to the seasonal component,” said Dr. Martin. “You may want to do something in advance or just be aware that things generally get bad during this time of year, so I need to increase my medicine or start talking to someone.”

Public Health Director for the Kentucky River District Health Department, Scott Lockard, said staying engaged with loved ones can be beneficial in combatting seasonal depression.

“Make a point to see friends, have a game night with friends,” said Lockard. “Make a point to have a date night if you got a significant other. Get up off the couch, go out and do things together.”

Lockard added that making a few changes to your home can also help to lift your mood.

“Cleaning house is a good thing, being in a clean environment; lots of times, people feel depressed if they’re surrounded by clutter,” said Lockard. “One of the reasons we have this seasonal depression is its getting dark earlier, so lighten up your environment. It may involve painting the walls in your house; creating an environment you feel happier in.”

Both Dr. Martin and Lockard said if a change in mood starts to impact your daily life or if you begin struggling with suicidal ideation, you should seek professional help.

There are several suicide/mental health hotlines out there:

1-800-273-TALK - National Suicide Prevention Hotline

988 - Suicide and Crisis Hotline

1-800-622-HELP - Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Helpline

