Floyd County man arrested during drug bust close to elementary school

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 8:20 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police conducting an investigation into illegal drug trafficking activity made a big discovery earlier this week in Floyd County.

On Monday night, deputies from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department along with Kentucky State Police troopers found a large amount of drugs at a home near Betsy Layne Elementary School.

Inside the home, police found roughly 435 grams of crystal meth along with heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and prescription pills.

Deputies arrested Casey Collins, 38, of Betsy Layne during the bust.

He is charged with four counts of illegal drug trafficking, including trafficking within 1000 feet of a school, along with several other drug related charges.

Collins was taken to the Floyd County Jail.

Three others were also arrested on outstanding warrants at the same home.

