DQ Roundball Previews: East Ridge Warriors

LICK CREEK, Ky. (WYMT) - The East Ridge Warriors posed a threat in the contentious 59th District last season, and look to make another run this season.

Only one starter returns to the Warriors this season, but the high-powered offense that led them to the district title game is back for more.

“We’ve narrowed it down to getting a good group of kids,” said head coach Brody Justice. “The kids we got play hard, they do what we ask, they’re good in the classroom, they’re good on the court, anything else they do.”

East Ridge opens the season against Twin Valley (Va.) on November 29 at 7:30 p.m.

