DQ Roundball Previews: East Ridge Warriors

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LICK CREEK, Ky. (WYMT) - The East Ridge Warriors posed a threat in the contentious 59th District last season, and look to make another run this season.

Only one starter returns to the Warriors this season, but the high-powered offense that led them to the district title game is back for more.

“We’ve narrowed it down to getting a good group of kids,” said head coach Brody Justice. “The kids we got play hard, they do what we ask, they’re good in the classroom, they’re good on the court, anything else they do.”

East Ridge opens the season against Twin Valley (Va.) on November 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: WYMT's Olivia Calfee
18 students, driver on board Magoffin Co. school bus during crash, officials say
The Bell County Coroner’s office told WYMT that Mark Smolick, 10, was killed in a house fire...
Coroner’s office releases name of child killed in Eastern Ky. house fire
Photo Courtesy: University of Virginia Police Department Facebook
UVA President: 3 killed were members of the football team, suspect in custody
WYMT Developing Story
Body found in Clay County
Somerset head football coach Robbie Lucas dies

Latest News

East Ridge Lady Warriors
DQ Roundball Previews: East Ridge Lady Warriors
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops answers questions during the NCAA college football team's media day...
Stoops: ‘No excuse’ for Vanderbilt loss
Robbie Lucas. (File image)
Community mourns loss of Somerset football coach
Camden's DJ Wagner #21 in action against Milton during a high school basketball game at the...
DJ Wagner announces commitment to Kentucky