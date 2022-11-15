DQ Roundball Previews: East Ridge Lady Warriors

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 7:47 PM EST
LICK CREEK, Ky. (WYMT) - Led by two experienced seniors, the East Ridge Lady Warriors are looking to break through a tough region.

“This year, I want to flip the script and make sure everybody knows that we are East Ridge and we can play and we’re not what everybody thinks we are,” said senior shooting guard Lauren Mann.

The Lady Warriors open the season against Twin Valley (Va.) on November 29 at 6 p.m.

