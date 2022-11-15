DQ Roundball Preview: Southwestern Warriors

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - In year two under head coach Jeron Dunbar, the Southwestern Warriors are putting in the preseason work to perform for four quarters.

“I think last year at this time we were talking about how we’d had some bad practices,” said senior point guard Campbell Coffee. “This year I don’t think we’ve had one bad practice. We go in every day and work hard.”

The Warriors’ season begins at Berea on November 28.

