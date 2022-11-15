Counselor’s available to all Magoffin County students following bus crash

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday morning, Magoffin County Schools said that 11 of the 19 injured on Monday’s bus crash had been treated and released from the hospital.

Kentucky State Police, Trooper Coleman said the cause of the crash is still unknown and the investigation is ongoing.

Each of the schools in the Magoffin County School system have counselors available for students at all times, but they say they have additional available if the students need.

Magoffin County school psychologist, Barry Adkins said they hope the students know they have their support and will always be available to talk.

“We make ourselves available, and we let our students know that if you need this service, you need this support we’re here,” he said.

Magoffin County Schools director of student services, Justin Bailey said they have been overwhelmed by the support from the community and beyond.

“Just getting on social media this morning and there were posts on my timeline. Schools that I have never heard of, I don’t know where they are or if they are in the state of Kentucky or if they’re somewhere else in the nation, but just group shot of kids who are wearing maroon. Just that people are thinking about our kids and thinking about our community the way we think about them. So, we’re just thankful for their support,” Bailey said.

People wore maroon to support Magoffin County Schools on Tuesday.

