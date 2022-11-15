Both sides of abortion issue debated in front of Kentucky Supreme Court

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Abortion access was argued before the state’s highest court Tuesday.

It follows a ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court overturning precedent set by 1973′s Roe v. Wade decision and laws recently passed restricting or outright banning abortion.

A 2019 state law bans most abortions unless they are medically necessary and it officially took effect when the U.S. Supreme Court handed those decisions back to the states in June. However, state abortion providers challenged in legally and Attorney General Daniel Cameron defended the ban. Justices heard arguments from both sides Tuesday morning.

Abortions rights protestors were on one side of the state capitol as the justices were hearing arguments on whether the right to abortion was protected by the state constitution. It has been a legal back an forth since the decision back in June and Kentucky’s trigger law went into effect.

“That 150 years ago our highest court said regulating abortion is for the General Assembly,” said Matthew Kuhn with the Attorney General’s office. “The question of abortion is hard. It’s one that has to weigh competing objectives.”

“I think the justices understand what is at stake here,” Heather Gatnarek, an attorney for the EMW Women’s Clinic said. “Kentuckians, real Kentuckians are being harmed by these bans in place.”

There is currently not a timetable on when the justices will make their ruling, and based on what they decide, lawyers said today that Kentucky lawmakers could always come back and revise their abortion law as legislators in Indiana did.

Most abortions are still banned in the state while the issue is being considered by the high court.

