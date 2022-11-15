Areas in Leslie County without power, school system closed

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Viewers tell WYMT they are without power Tuesday morning in Leslie County.

One viewer told us they lost power around 3:00 a.m.

Leslie County Schools are closed for the day.

A spokesperson with Kentucky Power said crews are working to restore equipment failure at the Leslie County station. She said it will take at least an hour for crews to re-energize the station. The company is working to switch customers to other circuits.

Below is a breakdown of outages:

Smilax: 1,344

Thousandsticks: 963

Dryhill: 849

Total: 3,156

