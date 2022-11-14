WYMT White House Correspondent talks President Biden’s trip to Indonesia, conversation with Chinese president
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Two of the world’s most powerful leaders, U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, met Monday ahead of this week’s G20 Summit in Indonesia.
WYMT White House Correspondent Jon Decker joined Steve Hensley from Bali, Indonesia with the latest on this meeting and what to expect during this week’s G20 Summit. You can watch the conversation above
