Wayne County man facing charges following weekend assault

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky man is facing a host of charges following a weekend assault that ended in a chase.

On Saturday afternoon, deputies responded to a domestic violence call on Sally Burnett Road.

While they were heading to that call, police found out the suspect, later identified as Dustin Daffron, 37, of Monticello, had left the scene in a pickup heading toward Rogers Grove Road.

When a deputy found the truck and tried to put Daffron over, officials say he refused to stop and took off onto Highway 833.

He finally pulled over at a home on the highway, but refused to follow directions from police and had to “physically take control” of Daffron to arrest him.

Another deputy responded to the original complaint where he learned the suspect had beat up three people, one of which told deputies he would go to the hospital for treatment.

Daffron is charged with assault, resisting arrest and fleeing or evading police. He was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

