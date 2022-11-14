UVA President: 3 killed were members of the football team, suspect in custody

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 1:35 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WYMT/WWBT/AP) - 11:45 a.m. Update: Authorities say the suspect in the shooting at the University of Virginia that killed three members of the football team has been taken into custody.

The suspect in the Sunday night shooting was identified as Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.

Two others were wounded in the shooting, which happened on a bus of students who were returning from an off-campus trip.

The students were identified by the university’s president as Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, and D’Sean Perry.

11 a.m. Update: The three students killed in a shooting at the University of Virginia were all members of the school’s football team, the school’s president said.

President Jim Ryan told a Monday morning news conference the shooting happened Sunday night on a school bus of students returning from an off-campus trip.

6:55 a.m. Update: We are learning more about a shooting near the University of Virginia’s campus in Charlottesville.

Our sister station WWBT in Richmond reports three people were killed and two more were injured in the shooting. None of the victims have been identified.

In addition to the description of the suspect below, we have learned he may be driving a black SUV with Virginia tag TWX3580.

Christopher Darnell Jones is a student at the university and was listed as a member of the UVA football team in 2018.

UVA President Jim Ryan posted an open letter on his Facebook page early Monday morning, confirming classes are canceled today and his condolences are with the affected families.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin issued a statement on the shooting early Monday morning.

Original Story:

Officials are asking students on the main campus of the University of Virginia in Charlottesville to shelter in place following a shooting near campus.

It happened around 10:30 Sunday night on Culbreath Road. UVA Police have identified the suspect in the shooting as Christopher Darnell Jones. We are told Jones was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket or hoodie, blue jeans and red shoes.

Officers did not release much information about the shooting, but said if anyone has seen Jones, to not approach him and to call 911.

In a post on his Facebook page, UVA President Jim Ryan described Jones as armed and dangerous.

In an email to students, Vice President and Dean of Students Robyn Hadley confirmed she is on campus and urged students and staff to follow the orders and that several law enforcement agencies are searching for the suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

