UK men's soccer wins Sun Belt conference championship

Photo Courtesy: Grace Bradley|UK Athletics
Photo Courtesy: Grace Bradley|UK Athletics(UK Athletics)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 8:19 AM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The second-ranked Kentucky men’s soccer team is heading to the NCAA tournament.

The Wildcats defeated James Madison University Sunday to win the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Tournament championship title. That gives them an automatic bid to the big dance.

As of now, UK is the only NCAA Division I men’s soccer program still undefeated in the country.

Kentucky and JMU met once earlier this season with the Wildcats earning a 3-1 victory in Harrisonburg, Virginia. UK earned goals in the game from Ben Damage, Lucca Rodrigues and Martin Soereide. JMU earned a lone goal from Clay Obara. UK outshot JMU 8-2, including a 5-3 edge in shots on goal.

This was Kentucky’s first title in its first year in the conference. The Wildcats also won the regular season title.

The selection show to see who Kentucky will play in the NCAA Tournament will take place on Monday at 1 p.m. on ncaa.com.

Below is UK’s road through the Sun Belt and the teams they played along the way:

2022 Sun Belt Conference Men’s Soccer Tournament

Bell Soccer Complex – Lexington, Ky.

Sunday, Nov. 6

Match 1: (4) West Virginia def. (5) Coastal Carolina 1-0

Match 2: (1) Kentucky def. (8) South Carolina 2-1

Match 3: (7) James Madison def. (2) Marshall 1-0

Match 4: (3) Georgia State def. (6) Old Dominion 3-1

Wednesday, Nov. 9

Match 5: (1) Kentucky def. (4) West Virginia 1-0

Match 6: (7) James Madison def. (3) Georgia State 5-0

Sunday, Nov. 13

Match 7: (1) Kentucky def. (7) James Madison 2-0

