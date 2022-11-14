Troopers identify man killed in Southern Ky. crash

(Credit: MGN)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 11/15/2022: We now know more information about a deadly crash in Pulaski County.

Troopers said it happened on KY 635 just before 10:00 a.m. Monday.

Police said a 2000 Peterbilt semi-truck was going west on KY 635 when the driver lost control and hit a 2015 Kia driven by Benjamin L. Durham III, 61, of Danville.

The driver of the semi-truck, Fred Haste Jr., 66, of Bethelridge, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office.

Durham was taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Troopers say drugs and alcohol are not factors in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Original Story:

We are following reports of a deadly crash in Pulaski County on Monday.

Trooper Scottie Pennington said one person is dead after a two vehicle crash on KY 635.

He said the crash was close to the Pulaski/Casey County line.

We are expecting more information to be released from Kentucky State Police soon.

We will keep you updated.

