Three flown from scene of Magoffin Co. school bus crash

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following a developing story out of Magoffin County.

Magoffin County Emergency Management officials said a school bus crashed on Route 40 near Mine Fork Road.

We are told the bus went down an embankment with students on board. Magoffin County Judge-Executive Matt Wireman told WYMT multiple students are injured along with the driver.

Wireman said all the students on board the bus and the driver were taken from the scene to area hospitals.

Governor Andy Beshear offered his condolences on Facebook Monday morning.

WYMT’s Olivia Calfee, who is in Magoffin County, tells us Kentucky State Police have taken over the scene and the investigation. Trooper Michael Coleman, the PIO for the Pikeville KSP post, is there and tells us Route 40 will likely be shut down for several hours as crews try to remove the bus from the site of the crash.

No word yet on how many students are on board.

Our sister station WKYT reports three people were flown from the scene by helicopter, we do not know the extent of their injuries.

Other agencies are responding from surrounding counties.

