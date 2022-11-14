Sunshine returns to start the new week, but warmth does not

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It will be a chilly start to the new work and school week across the mountains. Grab the coffee and the winter coats before you head out the door.

Today and Tonight

Most of us are starting out in the 20s this morning, but there could be some leftover 30s in the higher elevations. Make sure you give yourself time to defrost your cars before heading out.

The good news is that the sunshine should make an appearance today, unlike yesterday when, as I said both Thursday and Friday, we would struggle to make it out of the 30s even with the sunshine. We only made it to 34 at NWS Jackson and the London-Corbin Airport. It was a cold afternoon. Thankfully, we will be slightly warmer today, but highs will only top out in the mid to upper 40s.

Tonight, clouds will increase ahead of our next system and temperatures should drop into the mid 30s. That could lead to a bit of a wintry mix as we start your Tuesday with some moisture moving in. 35 is the number to hit to get the transition from rain to ice going. We’ll see how it plays out.

Extended Forecast

After a little bit of everything possible on Tuesday morning, temperatures should climb into the low 40s during the day, which should change everyone back over to a cold rain. It looks to be a dreary day, so keep your rain gear handy. Tuesday night, the rain should move out early, which is a good thing as we expect lows to drop back into the mid-30s once again.

Wednesday and the first part of Thursday should be mainly cloudy. A few flakes of snow can’t be ruled out Wednesday evening, overnight and early Thursday as temperatures stay chilly. Highs on Wednesday will struggle to get into the upper 30s before dropping into the upper 20s Wednesday night. Thursday could be even colder with highs in the mid to upper 30s and lows in the mid-20s as the skies gradually clear out later in the day and overnight.

The sunshine looks to bookend the work and school week and return on Friday. That’s not going to do much for our temperatures though as we only get close to 40 for highs before dropping into the low 20s for lows by Saturday morning.

