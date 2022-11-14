Students asked to shelter in place at the University of Virginia due to nearby shooting

Photo Courtesy: University of Virginia Police Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: University of Virginia Police Department Facebook
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 1:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WYMT) - Officials are asking students on the main campus of the University of Virginia in Charlottesville to shelter in place following a shooting near campus.

It happened around 10:30 Sunday night on Culbreath Road. UVA Police have identified the suspect in the shooting as Christopher Darnell Jones. We are told Jones was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket or hoodie, blue jeans and red shoes.

Officers did not release much information about the shooting, but said if anyone has seen Jones, to not approach him and to call 911.

In a post on his Facebook page, UVA President Jim Ryan described Jones as armed and dangerous.

In an email to students, Vice President and Dean of Students Robyn Hadley confirmed she is on campus and urged students and staff to follow the orders and that several law enforcement agencies are searching for the suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

