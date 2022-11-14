Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office warning folks about new phone scam involving their office

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with one Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office are warning the public about a new phone scam that is a new take on an old tactic.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page the caller claims they are a police officer, sometimes giving the name Detective Sellers or Sergeant Gibson. We are told neither are employees of their office.

Officials say the scammer claims that the potential victim is having some type of legal issue. In these instances, we are told the scammer had the potential victim’s personal information and demanded a gift card for bond.

Police say one person lost $250 to the scammer in the last week alone.

They want people to know the sheriff’s office will not discuss your personal information over the phone and will definitely not ask you to get a gift card to pay for anything.

Deputies believe the scammer called from a local number ending in 6579, but say it could be any number and usually looks like a legit local number.

If you believe you have been the victim of this scam or receive a questionable phone call, please contact the sheriff’s office.

